Darren Till plans to run through middleweight division, says Cannonier fight is still possible

Darren Till is confident he will run through the entire middleweight division.

Till was a rising star at welterweight but suffered back-to-back losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. The Liverpool native then moved up to middleweight and edged out a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum to become a top-ranked fighter in the division.

With momentum behind him, Till says he is going to run through the division except for Yoel Romero in the coming months.

“Really buzzing to see what’s in store for these next few months. I can tell you what’s in store. I’m going to run through this division,” Darren Till said on the Fight Disciples podcast. “I can just feel it now in my sights. I’m going to run through everyone apart from Yoel [Romero], and that’s it, that’s how we do.”

In order to do that, Darren Till will need to get back into the Octagon soon. He was expected to return at UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier but he was pulled from that due to conflicting reasons.

Yet, even with the fight just a month away, the Englishman says it’s about a 50 percent chance the fight takes place.

“I think right now maybe 50/50. I know that UFC have been speaking to me management and trying to sort out something. You know like a good deal to get the fight,” Till said. “So all I can say right now to you, Nick, is honestly, I’m very honest is that I hope the fight comes off. I wanna fight the best. I wanna fight the scariest dudes and Cannonier is definitely one of them. Hopefully, we can sort something.

“As I said to you, Nick, I’m just training now. For anything and anything. I’m just training for that. I want the big fights. I’m 27 now. This is like the year that I really… my only motive right now and motivation is being in the gym and being the best,” he continued. “I want to get that title this year. I want to get my names, I want to cement my name… I want to cement my name for when I eventually pass, in hundreds of years to come, I’m still remembered. That’s what I truly want.”

Even if it doesn’t take place, Till remains confident he will get another fight soon and continue his way to the top of the middleweight division.

Do you think Darren Till will be able to run through the entire middleweight division as he says? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/5/2020.