Henry Cejudo tells Francis Ngannou to bend the knee and “sign the contract”

Henry Cejudo has issued a callout to heavyweight title challenger, Francis Ngannou.

Despite the fact that Cejudo retired at UFC 249, he has been vocal about calling people out. He called out Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, and boxer Ryan Garcia. Now, however, he has issued his biggest callout to date and that is against Francis Ngannou.

Yo @francisngannou you ready to bend the knee? Sign the contract 🖊 📄 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/So1lqH9yPW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 28, 2021

Although Henry Cejudo plays social media very well, there is no question a fight between him and Ngannou would never happen. They are separated by over 100 pounds, and it wouldn’t be close. However, it is another ploy for “Triple C” to get attention and keep his name relevant in the MMA world. It is also part of his shtick to call out anyone as he even took shots at Valentina Shevchenko for an intergender fight.

Henry Cejudo, as mentioned, retired from the sport after he TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 for the first and only defense of his bantamweight title. Before that, he beat Marlon Moraes to win the vacant belt after scoring a first-round KO over TJ Dillashaw to defend his flyweight title. He also was the one who dethroned Demetrious Johnson’s legendary reign at flyweight. During his career, Cejudo also holds notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Wilson Reis, and Jussier Formiga.

Francis Ngannou is on a four-fight winning streak and coming off a 20-second KO over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He is set to rematch Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260 for the heavyweight title. If he wins, it is likely he will face Jon Jones next. Ngannou holds notable wins over Curtis Blaydes, Junior dos Santos, and Cain Velasquez.

