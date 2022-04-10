Aljamain Sterling opens up on his UFC 273 victory over Petr Yan: “I don’t know what the judge who scored it for Yan was thinking”

Aljamain Sterling is riding high after scoring his second victory over Petr Yan.

Sterling was the UFC Bantamweight Champion going into UFC 273, while Yan was the interim titleholder. The two collided inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

This was a rematch from their March 2021 encounter. In that bout, Yan was disqualified after nailing Sterling with an illegal knee. In the rematch, Sterling took the nod via split decision and is now recognized as the undisputed UFC Bantamweight Champion.

During the post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling said he couldn’t believe one judge scored the fight for Petr Yan (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

Sterling says he's glad he came out on the right side of the decision and doesn't know what the judge who scored it for Yan was thinking. He says he won the fight the way that he wanted to do it and leave no doubts. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Sterling still believes his performance was lacklustre and that he could have done more. Gives Yan credit for making adjustments late. He says he and Yan are at the top of the sport and it's a game of inches. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Sterling says that he hopes to take some time off, take a vacation, try and get more acting gigs and help his teammates that will be on the Contender Series coming up. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Sterling feels like if he does to Dillashaw what he did to Yan tonight that he would get a finish. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

Sterling has likely put the Yan chapter behind him for now. While UFC President Dana White thinks the judges made a mistake, he isn’t likely to book Sterling vs. Yan 3 at this time. Instead, the UFC boss is targeting a title fight between Sterling and TJ Dillashaw.