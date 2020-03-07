Photo | Paulo Costa sends Israel Adesanya one final message ahead of UFC 248

Paulo Costa will have a cageside seat for tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 248 middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya.

‘The Eraser’ was actually expected to be the first man to challenge ‘Stylebender’ for his newly acquired middleweight championship, but those plans fell through after Costa sustained an injury.

Replacing the Brazilian against Adesanya, is Costa’s most recent opponent and former division title challenger Yoel Romero.

The Cuban standout is widely considered to be the “scariest” fighter in the promotions 185lbs weight class, and could obviously pose many problems for Israel Adesanya.

With that said, Paulo Costa is still rooting for his nemesis in ‘Stylebender’ to emerge victorious this evening.

‘The Eraser’ took to Twitter where he delivered on final message and shot at Israel Adesanya before tonight’s UFC 248 pay-per-view event.

Let’s go Skinny 🤡 , do something but no die motherfucker . please. pic.twitter.com/pDEYU1jwW0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 7, 2020

Paulo Costa obviously wants to be the man to hand Israel Adesanya his first career loss.

The undefeated middleweights have been trading shots at one another for some time. Things recently escalated after Adesanya used a 9/11 reference to explain how he was going to crush Romero at UFC 248. Those comments did not sit well with ‘The Eraser’ who threated to “kill” Adesanya for his disrespectful comments.

Israel Adesanya would later apologize for his remarks, explaining that he had no intention to disrespect any of the heroes or victims associated with the 9/11 tragedy.

Regardless, Paulo Costa is still eagerly awaiting his opportunity to get his hands on ‘Stylebender’, and is hopeful that he will get to do just that later this summer.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 248 main event between Yoel Romero and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya? Share your picks in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020