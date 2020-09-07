Stephen Thompson offers to welcome Nick Diaz back to the Octagon

Stephen Thompson is down to welcome former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC welterweight title challenger Nick Diaz back to the Octagon.

Diaz has reportedly undergone a test weight cut and is plotting a comeback in 2021. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shared this exciting news on Sunday evening.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because … pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

… he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

“This is Nick Diaz earlier today,” Helwani reported. “He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is ‘100%’ planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.”

Thompson, who twice challenged for the UFC welterweight title without success, was quick to react to this exciting Nick Diaz news, offering to welcome the fan favorite back to the cage.

I’m down to welcome him back to the ranks! Would be an honor….let’s see where he’s at! 👊🏼🙏🏻 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 7, 2020

“I’m down to welcome him back to the ranks,” Thompson wrote in response to Helwani’s report about Diaz. “Would be an honor….let’s see where he’s at.”

Do you think Stephen Thompson is a suitable opponent for the return of Nick Diaz?