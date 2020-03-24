Paige VanZant is ready to step back into the Octagon

UFC flyweight Paige VanZant is ready to return to the Octagon. On Monday, “12 Gauge” removed her arm cast and wants to make the most of her newfound health by fighting as soon as possible.

VanZant has been out of action since January, 2019 when she achieved a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in Brooklyn. Despite the victory, her career has been hindered by a recurring fracture in her arm.

She was booked for a return against Amanda Ribas at the UFC Brasilia card earlier this month. Unfortunately, that planned comeback fight was foiled by her persisting arm injury. In January 2020, she announced a statement on her ongoing struggle.

“I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter,” VanZant added. “I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”

At long last, it seems VanZant can get back to doing what she does best. She posted a video on Instagram, of her cast removal.

“CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight.” – Paige VanZant on Instagram.

As her UFC Brasilia fight was cancelled, the top-ranked contender still has one fight left on her UFC contract. After she has fulfilled her contract obligations, VanZant has hinted at testing free agency. She wants to dip her toe in the free market pond, and could possibly join her husband, Austin Vanderford, by joining the Bellator roster. However, with the Coronavirus outbreak affecting all live sporting events, it is unclear when the flyweight will be able to make her next MMA appearance.

