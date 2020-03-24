Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa seemingly agree to fight in classy exchange

Surging contender Gilbert Burns has seemingly found his next dancer partner in the Octagon, and that is none other than Michael Chiesa.

Both welterweights have shown an interest in fighting and are keen to square off in the main event of a fight card later this year.

However, UFC events remain up in the air as a result of the Coronavirus virus pandemic. Dana White was forced to postpone three events. However, the UFC president has assured that Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov will still take place and is doing every he can to get fight cards back on track.

Gilbert Burns wants his potential opponent to stay safe, but insists on a matchup.

My guy @MikeMav22 stay safe! All this numbers 5 and above don’t want anything with me and you I agree that might be the next for us! I’m in for a main event after all this craziness! Let’s do it BURNS X CHIESA @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00 @TheSchmo312 https://t.co/TQkJ89Kg0V — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 23, 2020

Burns jumped up the UFC welterweight rankings after finishing Demian Maia by TKO in the first round of their UFC Brasilia fight this month. He initially called for a fight against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, but Woodley turned it down. However, Chiesa gave a positive response to Burns’ callout.

You stay safe as well brother, BURNS X CHIESA is the main event the people need when this coronavirus ends. It would be an honor. Then we can finally train together after! Ossss https://t.co/Nkf9V7N9AS — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 23, 2020

No. 8 ranked Chiesa last fought in January. He defeated the former UFC champion, Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision at UFC Raleigh. Before that, he racked up two consecutive victories against Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit.

Would you like to watch Gilbert Burns vs Michael Chiesa collide in a main event when the UFC resumes action? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.