VIDEO | Conor McGregor sends impassioned message to Irish leaders amid coronavirus crisis

Conor McGregor has sent an impassioned message to Ireland’s leaders as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the Emerald Isle and further afield.

The time is now 🇮🇪🙏🌍 Closing of Airports as well as all non essential business, along with stricter adherence to social distancing, must be put in place now! God speed! We can do this ❤️ Posted by Conor McGregor on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

“I would like to put forth some of my thinking,” McGregor began after addressing multiple Irish leaders and decision-makers by name. “I would like to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time on the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now.

“I want to call upon my people: the great people of Ireland, ” McGregor continued. “This fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together and awaiting the bell, so let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves — including the people of the rest of the world.

“A true lockdown must begin, and it must begin now,” McGregor added. “A lockdown together. A lockdown united. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential businesses. We must cut all non-essential travel.”

McGregor then called for deployment of the military to help aid in the enforcement of his proposed lockdown if need be.

“We must prepare and deploy our units to all and any known built-up areas across our country — now,” McGregor implored. “President Higgins, you must have these great men and women the power to enforce this task if necessary. However, I know when the true seriousness of this is understood, as it is becoming now, our great nation will oblige and impeccably do so. It’ time for a full lock down and we are ready. Powers that be, I’m calling to you all. The fate of our great island depends on it. This is my proposal, and I pray that we can make this happen.”

Conor McGregor then implored the Irish government to take the same measures as other countries that have been seriously affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We need to take the same measures as some of the heavily affected countries,” he said. “Only we must do it in quicker time. We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming! But if we do not act on our advantage, then we can not expect different results. We are not adhering to social distancing. At least not to the extent required to halt exponential growth. A lockdown will facilitate this. It will reduce transmissions. It will take the pressure off of our frontline staff, and it will allow us to identify all of our cases. These methods are stringent but necessary, and have worked in China and Hong Kong.”

“Ireland, we have got this,” McGregor concluded. “Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go Ireland, let’s go the rest of the world. A lockdown, united. Together we stand! God bless us all.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.