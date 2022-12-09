Paddy Pimblett reveals he contemplated suicide after opening up about his mental health

This Saturday at UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett is set for the biggest fight of his life at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Prior to Saturday’s co-main event showing with Jared Gordon, Pimblett has battled his own mental fights outside the cage.

After Pimblett’s viral post-fight interview that touched a nation in July earlier this year, Pimblett has continued to push men’s mental health and encourage those struggling to speak out and seek help.

The night before the Liverpool native was due to weigh in for his bout with Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, he received the terrible news that his friend Ricky had committed suicide.

Paddy Pimblett gives viral post-fight interview

In a recent interview with ITV News, Pimblett opened up about his own struggles he faced when handed a defeat in competition in front of his own people in Liverpool.

“You know, I was so ashamed and embarrassed. I didn’t leave the house for weeks. I did think about suicide,” Paddy admitted.

“I was crying every morning. But because of who I am and what to do, I didn’t think I could speak to anyone about it. I just bottled it up and it got worse and worse and worse.”

Pimblett credits his coach, Paul Rimmer, for playing a huge part in him speaking out about his thoughts and feelings. Forcing him to do so could very well be the reason we’ve witnessed Pimblett turn into a global star.

Pimblett grateful for his coach Paul Rimer

“He said you need to speak to people and get this off your chest,” recalls Pimblett.

“So I spoke to my coaches at the Next Gen Gym, spoke to my mates and my fiancee. And, when I woke up the next morning, I didn’t cry.

“A problem shared is a problem halved and that’s a fact. As soon as you speak to someone about it and they give you a bit of reassurance and a bit of guidance, it just feels completely different.”

The 26-year-old labels himself as “mentally tough” and now believes if he can suffer from these dark thoughts, anyone can.

After losing his close friend Ricky to suicide and to put on a brave face for the rowdy London crowd the following day is a testament to Pimblett’s mental strength.