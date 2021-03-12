Marvin Vettori wants to take Darren Till’s “soul” when they fight

Marvin Vettori is looking to cement his case as the top middleweight contender when he faces Darren Till on April 10.

In the main event of the card on ABC, Vettori and Till will fight in a crucial middleweight bout. The winner could very well earn a title shot and in the lead-up to the scrap, the two have traded words with one another. Although Till appears to be jokingly trash-talking the Italian, Vettori is taking it much more seriously which the Englishman doesn’t understand.

"For now I just want your soul." 😳@MarvinVettori has no chill. pic.twitter.com/YoektrbCEb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 11, 2021

“I know you’re tough, I know you’re ugly. I know all these things. Just relax. We’re gonna fight on April 10 and you can beat me as much as you want then mate,” Till said to ESPN about Vettori.

Vettori then saw the clip on social media and fired back at Till saying he plans to take his soul.

“I’ll relax when I’m dead. For now, I just want your soul,” Vettori commented on Instagram.

Marvin Vettori is currently on a four-fight winning streak which started upon his return from a USADA suspension. His biggest win was his last which was his first UFC main event where he beat Jack Hermansson. He also beat Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. Vettori also has a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya on his record, which he has wanted to avenge ever since.

Darren Till, meanwhile, was originally supposed to fight Jack Hermansson on December 5, before Vettori stepped up on short notice. The Englishman dropped a close decision to Robert Whittaker last time out after he defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut. He also fought for the UFC title at welterweight but was submitted by Tyron Woodley. In his career, he holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson, and Donald Cerrone.

Who do you think will win, Marvin Vettori or Darren Till?