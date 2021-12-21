Belal Muhammad calls out Khamzat Chimaev following UFC Vegas 45 win over Stephen Thompson

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has called out Khamzat Chimaev following his win over Stephen Thompson last weekend.

On Saturday night, Belal Muhammad produced a professional performance to edge past Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and extend his unbeaten run to seven fights. While he isn’t necessarily known as someone who is going to produce finishes that’ll end up going viral, he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on at 170 pounds.

Another fighter who can’t stay out of the headlines is Khamzat Chimaev. The man known as “Borz” is viewed by many as a title contender in 2022 and after UFC president Dana White claimed nobody outside of Neil Magny wants to fight him, Belal Muhammad decided to step in and correct the boss.

“Send me location @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc”

With Chimaev potentially being just one big win away from challenging Kamaru Usman for the title, it makes sense that Belal Muhammad would want to get in on the action. The momentum currently behind Chimaev is enough to entice anyone to fight him, but of course, the dominant nature of all his wins thus far would force anyone to second guess themselves.

Muhammad hasn’t been viewed as a serious contender in the past by many fans but the fact that he’s even willing to step up here is an indication of where he wants to be. From calling out the champion to letting Chimaev know he’s ready to scrap, this has been a year to remember for a guy who knows how to win at the elite level.

