If the world ends up getting to see the fantasy boxing matchup between former UFC champion Conor McGregor and YouTube star Jake Paul, the odds lean heavily toward the Irishman.

After an entirely one-sided war of words between McGregor and Paul, those words coming from the latter, oddsmakers have now revealed the betting numbers for several possibilities. Unsurprisingly, each category supports the MMA veteran. (via MyBookie.ag)

Jake Paul v. Conor McGregor — Boxing Match

Jake Paul +300

Conor McGregor -400

Will Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor in 2021?

Yes +170

No -250

Will Jake Paul be knocked down?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Conor McGregor be knocked down?

Yes +200

No -300

Currently, McGregor finds himself in the midst of preparation for his big rematch with former UFC lightweight interim champion Dustin Poirier. The two first met in a featherweight clash at UFC 178 in September 2014. “The Notorious” would only need a minute and 46 seconds to dust off “The Diamond” via first-round TKO.

Each has been helped to a wealth of success since their first encounter. While McGregor has become the biggest star in MMA history as well as a dual division champion, Poirier has solidified himself as one of the 155-pound division’s greats and most entertaining competitors.

On the other hand, there’s the 23-year old Cleveland native in Paul. Most famous for the videos he made on the now-defunct app Vine and YouTube, Paul and his brother Logan have recently jumped into the boxing scene.

Between the brothers, they’ve each only competed in celebrity-type matchups to this point with Logan going 0-1 while Jake is 2-0. All three of the bouts were officially professional boxing matches.

Now, Jake Paul in particular has made it abundantly clear that he wants to face off with legitimate athletes such as McGregor. And if things all play out as it appears that they will, Logan is set to face off with Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021.