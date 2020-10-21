Odds released for UFC 255 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez

The opening betting odds have been released for the UFC 255 main event between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez.

The UFC men’s flyweight title will be on the line when the new champion Figueiredo takes on one of the division’s top contenders in Perez, who is filling in for the injured Cody Garbrandt. UFC 255 takes place on November 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event features UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jennifer Maia, with the odds for that fight overwhelmingly in the champ’s favor.

With Figueiredo vs. Perez now official as the UFC 255 main event, the sportsbooks have dropped the opening odds. Check them out below via BestFightOdds.

UFC 255: Alex Perez (+180) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-210) https://t.co/z9SBhEjW2u — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) October 20, 2020

UFC 255 Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -210

Alex Perez +180

Figueiredo opened as a -210 betting favorite. That means a bet of $210 would win you $100. As for Perez, he opened as a +180 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $180.

Figueiredo (19-1) won the UFC flyweight title back in July when he stopped Joseph Benavidez to win the vacant title. The 32-year-old Brazilain is 8-1 overall in the UFC with two wins over Benavidez, Tim Elliot, Alexandre Pantoja, John Moraga, Joseph Morales, Jarred Brooks, and Marco Beltran. His lone loss came against Jussier Formiga. For a flyweight, Figueiredo has incredible finishing ability as he has won 16 fights by stoppage in his career. With his exciting style, Figueiredo could become a new star for the UFC.

Perez (24-5) is the No. 4 ranked flyweight in the UFC. One of the most experienced fighters in the division, the 28-year-old American is 6-1 overall in the UFC. He has wins over Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa, Mark De La Rosa, Jose Torres, Eric Shelton, and Carls John de Thomas, with his lone UFC loss coming against Joseph Benavidez. Perez is currently riding a three-fight win streak heading into this bout and presents an intriguing challenger for Figueiredo in his first title defense.

Who do you think wins, Deiveson Figueiredo or Alex Perez?