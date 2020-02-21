Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood opening betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC women’s flyweight title fight at UFC 251 between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Joanne Calderwood.

ESPN broke the news this week that Shevchenko vs. Calderwood will take place on June 6 at a location and venue that is do-be-determined. Typically the UFC visits Chicago in June so there’s a chance the card could be placed there yet again, though that’s not confirmed yet. Regardless, it seems like Shevchenko vs. Calderwood will wind up as the co-main event on the card.

After the news broke that Shevchenko vs. Calderwood was being booked, the online sportsbooks BetOnline released the opening betting odds for it. Check them out below (h/t BestFightOdds.com).

UFC 251 Opening Odds

Valentina Shevchenko -1200

Joanne Calderwood +800

Shevchenko opened as a -1200 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $1200 to win $100. Calderwood opened as a +800 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $800.

It’s not a surprise to see Shevchenko open as a massive betting favorite once again. Since moving down to flyweight in 2018, Shevchenko has looked unbeatable. She smashed Priscila Cachoeira in her 125lbs debut, then beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the vacant women’s flyweight title. Since then Shevchenko has dominated Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, and, most recently at UFC 247, Katlyn Chookagian.

Calderwood is almost getting this title shot by default as there just quite frankly aren’t many viable challengers to Shevchenko’s belt right now. Calderwood has a 4-1 record overall in the UFC as a flyweight and is coming off of a split decision win over Andrea Lee in her last fight. But she’s just two fights removed from a decision loss to Chookagian, on the same card that Shevchenko knocked Eye’s lights out with a head kick.

Who is your money on considering the lopsided odds in the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanne Calderwood fight?

