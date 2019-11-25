Nick Diaz says he’s ‘about to be fighting again soon’

Nick Diaz says he’s going to be fighting again soon.

The elder Diaz bro made this claim moments before he was asked to kick a social media star in the groin. No, that’s not a joke.

See it below:

In the middle of being asked to kick a guy in the balls for money, Nick Diaz says he has “big news” and is “about to be fighting again soon.” pic.twitter.com/Jm5rd2ifa5 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2019

“I don’t like to hurt people,” Diaz said shortly after he was asked to let loose a groin kick. “But also I don’t want to hurt myself, I got big news coming up, I’m about to be fighting again soon.”

This comment from Nick Diaz comes weeks after he made headlines by seemingly calling for a fight with streaking UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal recently defeated Diaz’s brother Nate, picking up a TKO win in the main event of UFC 244 earlier this month.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said in an interview with Ariel Helwani (via MMA News). “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you,” Diaz added. “I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Nick Diaz has not fought since January of 2015, when he took on Anderson Silva. The bout was initially ruled a unanimous decision win for Silva, but was subsequently overturned when Silva tested positive for Drostanolone and Androstane, and Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites.

Since then, he’s hinted at a comeback at several times, but also expressed complete disinterest in fighting again at other times.

Do you think Nick Diaz will fight again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/25/2019.