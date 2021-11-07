Nate Diaz throws shade at UFC 268’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington main event

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz threw shade at UFC 268’s main event headliners Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington following last night’s PPV card.

Diaz was watching Saturday’s UFC 268 card along with the rest of the MMA community. In the main event, it was Usman who defended the UFC welterweight championship with a unanimous decision over Covington. It was a razor-close fight, but Usman did more damage in the early rounds and it ended up giving him the victory at the end of the five rounds. But Diaz used the fight as an opportunity to take a shot at Usman and Covington.

Two years ago at UFC 244, Diaz fought Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title in New York City. That same night, it was boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez fighting Sergey Kovalev, and the DAZN broadcast opted to wait until Masvidal and Diaz fought to air the boxing match. Not so on Saturday night. Instead of waiting for Usman and Covington to fight, the Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant boxing match on Showtime went down at the same time, and Diaz reacted to it, taking a shot at the welterweight champ and his rival for fighting at the same time.

Bruh why canelo ain’t waiting for these ufc guys to fight first… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sVKD4LqfXO — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 7, 2021

As for Diaz, we shall see what is next for him following UFC 268. The promotion has openly admitted they are working on a fight between Diaz and top prospect Khamzat Chimaev, but at this point, that fight is not done. Diaz has said that he wants to fight for the belt next and we will see if he ends up getting what he desires in the final fight on his UFC contract. It seems unlikely Diaz actually gets the title shot, but we know he wants it.

