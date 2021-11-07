Colby Covington reacts following loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268: “He’s a cheating coward. I have no respect for that guy”

Colby Covington reacted following his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, saying that “he’s a cheating coward. I have no respect for that guy.”

Usman and Covington went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 268. It was an incredible fight between both men as they showed they are the best two welterweights on the planet. However, just like in their first meeting two years ago at UFC 245, it was Usman who once again got his hand raised, this time by unanimous decision. However, Covington doesn’t think it was a legitimate win and complained about Usman after it.

Speaking to the media following UFC 268, Covington suggested that Usman cheated during their fight, and despite appearing to bury the hatchet, he still despises him.

“He’s a cheating coward, I have no respect for that guy. He’s obviously a cheater, he’s cheated in multiple fights. I mean he was holding my glove against the cage. In the first round, I shot a takedown and he went bam-bam on the top of my head. I think Dan Miragliotta is one of the top-three best refs in the game, and I told him before the fight, ‘Do not let this guy hit me in the back of the head,’ and he did right away,” Covington said. “If you go back and look at the footage, it’s clearly back of the head. When you hit someone in the back of the head, man, it definitely dazes you real quick. That caught me off guard. More tactics of him cheating. You’ll never see me cheating or trying to cheat, so I got an unfair shake again. I still felt like I got the job done, but I promise you, you haven’t seen the last of me.”

