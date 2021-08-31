Nate Diaz claims Khabib and Poirier are scared to fight, spawns online feud with Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor on social media on Tuesday.

Diaz took to Twitter and blasted Nurmagomedov and Poirier for being scared to fight him. Of course, he and Poirier were supposed to fight at UFC 230, but the fight never came to fruition, and both men claim the other pulled off the bout first.

“@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget Kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too.. you’re all pusssies,” Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Diaz then added some follow-up subtweets at McGregor claiming he is the real champ-champ.

“That means I’m the double triple champ of this while shit. fuck all you pussies. Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home you got any friends,” Diaz added.

The feud with McGregor started earlier on Tuesday after the Irishman posted a picture of Diaz hinting at a fight.

“Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit? we talk later,” Diaz said.

McGregor, to no surprise, issued a fiery response saying he’ll smack Diaz and that California is his.

“Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine,” McGregor responded to Diaz.

Nate Diaz continued to take shots at McGregor saying the Irishman should’ve learned how to not break his leg. He also said McGregor ran for the hills just like Nurmagomedov did.

“Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too,” Diaz tweeted.

Conor McGregor then responded once again saying “He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate fuck your little sport.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Diaz and McGregor continue to go at one another as the two have a legendary rivalry. It’s also likely the trilogy will happen sometime in the future. As for Diaz’s shots at Nurmagomedov and Poirier, he has also trashed them in the past so it isn’t much of a surprise. What do you make of Nate Diaz trashing Nurmagomedov and Poirier and his feud with McGregor?