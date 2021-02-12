Nate Diaz sends a message to Dustin Poirier, proclaims himself “The real uncrowned King”

Nate Diaz is not a fan of Dustin Poirier proclaiming himself the “uncrowned champ”, suggesting ‘The Diamond’ is just a “lil bitch”.

Ever since Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 257, the Louisiana native has been referring to himself as “uncrowned”.

Despite the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still listed as the UFC’s lightweight world champion, Dustin Poirier believes his recent victory over the Irishman has him at the top of the promotions lightweight ranks.

That notion does not sit well with former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ took to Instagram moments ago where he issued the following statement addressing Poirier.

“Don’t forget who started this G shit. The real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddy’s u lil bitch 👊🏼.” – Diaz captioned the post.

Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA) has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions BMF title at UFC 244 in November of 2019. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Diaz had recently called out Poirier for a welterweight showdown and it appears ‘The Diamond’ is pondering the idea.

We'll see what happens https://t.co/CGwDONAgoP — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 12, 2021

“We’ll see what happens.” Poirier replied to a fight fan asking if would accept Diaz’s challenge.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were initially slated to collide in a lightweight contest in November of 2018 at UFC 230. Unfortunately for fight fans, the now former interim lightweight title holder in Poirier suffered an injury and was unable to compete.

In addition to Poirier, Diaz also recently challenged streaking lightweight contender Charles Oliveira. However, ‘Do Bronx’ seemingly has “no interest” in a fight with the Stockton native at this time.

