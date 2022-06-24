Nate Diaz responds after Dana White highlights the fact that he’s only won one fight in the past six years

Nate Diaz has responded to UFC president Dana White noting that he’s only won one fight in the last five or six years.

As time goes on, it seems less and less likely that Nate Diaz will actually fight again for the UFC. The back and forth between the two parties has been well documented and as we look ahead to the future, it’s difficult to see any kind of definitive resolution taking place.

Recently, when asked about the situation, Dana White didn’t hold back by suggesting that a boxing match against Jake Paul may be the best route forward for Diaz.

“I mean, I like Nate, let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five years or six years, you know that. When these guys get into these positions, guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect and we care about,” White said. “You got the Cerrone’s, Anthony Pettis before he left, Nate Diaz, and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us. You want to be fair to everybody and do the right things.

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not too shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White concluded. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

In response, Diaz pointed to some of the downfalls that his past rivals have experienced.

At least I never really lost like all these fuckers 😎 pic.twitter.com/kc4oOT7vX3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2022

Diaz knows how to get under the skin of the boss and in addition to that, he knows how to market himself on social media.

Moving forward, it’s not hard to picture a ‘cold war’ continuing to unfold with Diaz’s eyes set firmly on his post-UFC career.