Ariel Helwani and Darren Till have heated exchange on social media: “I’m just jealous you have as many wins as Dillon Danis since 2018 mate”

Ariel Helwani and Darren Till’s relationship seems to have deteriorated based on their recent Twitter exchange.

In recent years we’ve seen some amusing interactions between Ariel Helwani and Darren Till over social media, largely due to the fact that they’re both fun personalities within the mixed martial arts sphere. As we know, Helwani is the most notable journalist in the sport, whereas Till has an entertaining personality that fans enjoy regardless of whether he wins or loses.

While this latest back and forth could just be light-hearted, it’s always interesting to see things get personal on this level.

I really would like to see this beef ending in a fight pic.twitter.com/WMpFUvAoTV — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 24, 2022

Till: “Ur the worst thing to happen to MMA”

Helwani: “Still mad I didn’t want to sign with your fugazi crypto “company”?

Till: “Don’t be jealous because I’m the founder of one of the fastest rising tech companies in the world bruh”

Helwani: “I’m just jealous you have as many wins as Dillon Danis since 2018 mate”

We’ll choose to believe that they’re just having a bit of fun for now but either way, Darren Till will get the chance to silence Ariel – as well as many of his other doubters – when he returns to the Octagon on July 23 at UFC London.

In his first fight since being beaten by Derek Brunson, we’ll see ‘The Gorilla’ continue his quest for middleweight gold when he meets Jack Hermansson. It’s the kind of bout that will prove difficult for the Liverpudlian given the submission prowess of his opponent, but after months of training with Khamzat Chimaev who knows Hermansson quite well, you’d have to imagine we’re going to see the best version of the 29-year-old yet in the UFC.

Do you enjoy the banter between Ariel Helwani and Darren Till? What are you expecting to see from Till when he makes his return to the cage at UFC London?