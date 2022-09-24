Aljamain Sterling sends a message to TJ Dillashaw ahead of UFC 280: “We’re going to skin the snake”

Aljamain Sterling will put his bantamweight title on the line against TJ Dillashaw in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 280 event.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Petr Yan by split decision at UFC 273 this past April. That victory extended Aljamain’s current win streak to seven in a row, a stretch that includes two submission victories.

Standing across the Octagon from ‘Funkmaster’ in Abu Dhabi will be former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw (14-4 MMA). ‘Killashaw’ last competed in July of 2021, defeating Cory Sandhagen by way of split decision. The California native has won 5 of his past six fights overall, with two of those five wins coming by knockout.

The war of words between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw began weeks ago, this after ‘Funkmaster’ suggested ‘Killashaw’ was still using performance enhancing drugs.

“The guy’s still cheating. He’s still finding ways to cheat.” Sterling claimed. “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, TJ Dillashaw had this to say about Sterling’s accusations:

“He’s got to say something to downplay how good I am. I’m going to whoop his ass coming up soon in 10 weeks. He’s got to make some sort of excuse of why I’m winning, or who I am and why I am. It don’t bother me. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t excuses. When I beat his ass he’s going to be like, ‘See’.”

Now just 30 days away from UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling has sent TJ Dillashaw a warning of what’s to come.

“We’ve got 30 days baby until UFC 280,” Sterling said. “And still! We’re going to skin the snake, baby! Skin the snake! Let’s go!”

Will you be watching Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw this October? Who do you think will come out the victor? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

