Michael Chiesa says he respects Colby Covington as a fighter, but he wants him next

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa says he has respect for Colby Covington as a fighter, but he believes this is the fight that makes sense next.

Covington is one of the most controversial and divisive MMA fighters out there right now. His outspoken and brash personality has fans, media and his fellow fighters divided about him as a person, but there’s no mistaking that Covington is one of the best welterweights on the planet.

Following his win over Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC Raleigh, Chiesa briefly took the mic and called out Covington for an upcoming matchup. After the event, Chiesa spoke to reporters and explained in further detail why he believes a matchup against Covington makes sense.

“I just beat the No. 5 ranked guy in the world. I always say the most important time to ask for a fight is after you win. You’ve got to capitalize. I’m not out to engage in some verbal pissing match with the guy. I respect his skills. He’s super tough. I’m just trying to get to a world title. I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense when you look at the top five,” Chiesa said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“I said before the fight if I beat Rafael dos Anjos, I’m not fighting anyone who’s less than five. I’m taking his spot. Looking at the landscape of the division, that’s the fight that makes sense. I want to be tested. I want to fight the best, so Colby it is.”

Chiesa is a perfect 3-0 since moving up to welterweight with wins over RDA, Diego Sanchez, and Carlos Condit. Covington, meanwhile, is coming off of a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in an epic welterweight title fight at UFC 245. He broke his jaw in the fight but it is healing up nicely and he should be able to return to the Octagon in July, which is when Chiesa wants to fight him.

Do you think the UFC will grant Michael Chiesa his wish and give him Colby Covington next?