Betting odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy

Betting odds have been released for a potential trilogy fight between long-time rivals Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 to pick up his first victory since a November 2016 TKO win over Eddie Alvarez. As soon as McGregor won the fight, the sweepstakes for who will be his next opponent began, with several big names in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions emerging as potential opponents.

The odds-on favorite to fight McGregor next is Jorge Masvidal according to the oddsmakers, with UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov a close second. But one other potential opponent is Diaz, and now the oddsmakers have released a betting line for a potential third fight against McGregor just in case it gets booked.

Here are the betting odds for McGregor vs. Diaz III according to BestFightOdds.com.

Conor McGregor -250

Nate Diaz +175

McGregor opened as a -250 betting favorite, which means a $250 bet would win you $100. Diaz opened as a +175 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $175.

McGregor and Diaz first met back at UFC 196 in March 2016. At the time, McGregor was the UFC featherweight champion and was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC lightweight title. But dos Anjos pulled out on short notice due to an injury and Diaz stepped in on short notice. In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round via rear-naked choke.

McGregor and Diaz then met in a rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016, but this time McGregor emerged victorious with a majority decision win. The two have been linked to a third fight for years now but the time has not been right for a trilogy. But now in 2020 with McGregor and Diaz both looking for opponents, this could be the time to run it back again.

Who would you put your money on in a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.