Nate Diaz explains why Anthony Pettis scrap is more appealing than title fights with Usman or Khabib

During a recent sit-down interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Nate Diaz explained why his UFC 241 welterweight scrap with Anthony Pettis is more appealing than a fight with UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov or welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

“I feel like I’m just better and cooler than those guys (Usman and Khabib). Why would I want to fight them for? Pettis’ is cooler than both of them, fight wise,” said Diaz.

“You know what I’m saying? Do you remember Street Fighter, ‘I want to see that guy vs. that guy.’ Or even at school when you knew two guys would kick ass and you were like, ‘I wonder what would happen if them fools fought?’”

Nate Diaz is disillusioned with some potential opponents and would rather fight exciting opposition. Despite having beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past, he doesn’t respect his fighting style. In fact, Diaz has turned down fights against several opponents, resulting in almost three years of inactivity

Diaz hasn’t fought since August of 2016, when he lost to Conor McGregor via a majority decision at UFC 202. Diaz disputed the loss and beat McGregor in their previous fight at UFC 196 in March of the same year. From the sounds of it, he is open to a trilogy fight with McGregor.

“I would want to watch me fight fucking Conor or Pettis. Masvidal just did his thing the other day, that was great you know, stuff like that.”

Diaz threw out Masvidal’s name, who had great success during his last fight: a 5 second KO victory over Ben Askren. Masvidal is now hustling for the biggest, most lucrative fights possible. Nate Diaz certainly fits into that category.

Who do you think will win at UFC 241, Nate Diaz or Anthony Pettis? The event takes place this weekend, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. To learn how to watch the fight, click here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.