Nate Diaz explains how his rematch with Conor McGregor kicked off “The start of the superfight era”

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on how the second fight between him and Conor McGregor “started” the superfight era.

Five years ago at UFC 202, Diaz and McGregor went to war in a fight many still consider to be one of the greatest of all-time. It came just a few months on from their dramatic meeting at UFC 196 that saw Diaz submit McGregor in a short notice bout.

Now, all these years later, Diaz wants to set the record straight about UFC 202 – a night in which the Irishman exacted his revenge with a decision victory to even the series.

“UFC 202 Diaz vs Mcgregor 2

The start of the super fight era.

You’re welcome Floyd, the Paul sisters and youtubers around the world. it’s a new day in age I told you I was changing the game @arielhelwani

I might not get the credit, but I’ll take the motherfuckin credit. Don’t forget before I fought Conor I was the biggest name he ever fought too.”

There are a lot of things that can be said about Nate Diaz both in a positive and negative light but either way, his style of self-marketing and showmanship truly is unmatched.

He’s one of the most fascinating characters to ever walk through the doors of the UFC and as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to picture a scenario in which anyone matches his incredible heart and passion for the sport.

McGregor, on the other hand, has a lot of making up to do in the eyes of the fans given some of his exploits.

