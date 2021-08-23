Georges St-Pierre stumps for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight: “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now”

Georges St-Pierre stumped for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying that “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”

The UFC legend St-Pierre was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and he was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s recent downfall, which includes two TKO losses to Poirier, the latter resulting in him shattering his leg at UFC 264. When asked if McGregor should go after the fourth fight with Poirier if and when he returns to the Octagon next year, GSP suggested that it would be a bad idea and that Diaz is a better choice for him.

“If he comes back, if I’m his manager, I don’t want my client to come back to fight the same guy again for the fourth time. Because now it seems like Dustin has his number. He needs to perhaps take another fight,” St-Pierre said (h/t BloodyElbow). “I think he should come back and maybe fight Nate Diaz or someone else that has a different style than Dustin Poirier. Because styles make fights and I have the feeling that now Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now. Conor’s been out for a long time. He needs to get back in there to spend more time in the Octagon, in order to find his own self, the way he moves, and his ability. It seems like he might have lost some of his ability, due to his inactivity.”

Given McGregor has lost both of his last two fights against Poirier, it makes sense that GSP would advocate for the Irishman to take on someone else to build himself back up. A trilogy fight against Diaz, who McGregor shared a pair of memorable bouts with back in 2016, would seemingly work as both a superfight and as a fight that McGregor can win.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre that Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 is the fight to make?