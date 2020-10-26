Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov actually retired 29-1

Nate Diaz was not among the many fighters who congratulated Khabib Nurmagomedov following his victory and subsequent retirement at UFC 254.

In the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event on Yas Island, ‘The Eagle’ put his undefeated record and lightweight world title on the line against reigning interim champion Justin Gaethje.

The highly anticipated title fight was considered to be Khabib’s toughest challenge to date. However that did not prove to be the case. Instead, Nurmagomedov was able to utilize an amazing pace to overwhelm ‘The Highlight’ on route to a second round submission victory.

While many fans and fighter were taken back by what was another dominant performance from Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz was singing a different tune. The Stockton native instead blasted Justin Gaethje, as well as Khabib’s two most previous opponents (McGregor and Poirier), for their lack of knowledge in the jiu-jitsu department.

This afternoon, Diaz (20-12 MMA) took things to another level when he insinuated that Nurmagomedov had not actually retired with a perfect record of 29-0.

Nate took to Twitter with the following message suggesting that he had handed Khabib the lone loss of his career.

29 and 1 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

“29 and 1” Diaz wrote.

Back in 2018, Nate Diaz told TMZ that he had previously “slapped the f*ck” out of Khabib Nurmagomedov in front of his Russian friends and they “didn’t do sh*t”.

Then in 2019, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ accused Nurmagomedov of hiding scared from a potential fight.

Nah it’s cause the @Ufc is shelving me to bring his ass back from the dead Imma fight kabobs bitchasss but he’s hiding scared 👋 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2019

“Nah it’s cause the UFC is shelving me to bring (Conor’s) ass back from dead. Imma fight Khabib’s bitch ass but he’s hiding scared.”

Despite Diaz’s remarks, most fans and analysts won’t be putting an asterisk beside Khabib’s 29-0 record any time soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 25, 2020