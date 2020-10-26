Dan Hooker slams Michael Chandler for comments made during UFC 254 broadcast

Perennial UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker took exception to some of the comments made by Michael Chandler during yesterday’s UFC 254 broadcast.

After Phil Hawes scored a sensational knockout win over Jacob Malkoun on yesterday’s pay-per-view main card, the UFC released a promo for recent free agent signing Michael Chandler.

It was definitely a cool feature, one which showcased the long list of achievements earned by the former Bellator lightweight champion.

Immediately after the video promo ended, Michael Chandler was brought out to speak with UFC commentators Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier to share his thoughts on his first fight week with the promotion.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Chandler said of his first UFC fight week. “Obviously being out here in Abu Dhabi has been nothing but amazing. Obviously I had to come, had to handle business, had to make weight. But it has been awesome. Watching the fights, amazing fights thus far. And I knew that taking this opportunity was going to be awesome. Whether it was being around you, new colleagues, new coworkers. I am just excited to be here.”

Michael Chandler, who was slated to serve as an emergency back-up for UFC 254’s Khabib vs Gaethje main event, continued:

“I just think certain door stay closed for certain amounts of time. And all you can do is make the best decision you can with the information that you have. This just seemed like the right time (to sign with the UFC). I’m coming off one of the best performances of my life and I think that me coming into the UFC right now is just the perfect time. I’m going to be the UFC champion within the next twelve months.”

Michael Chandler was then asked how soon he could be ready to compete in the Octagon.

“You know, very soon. Obviously I would love to cool the jets a little bit. I have been in training and in camp since March. The body can handle a lot, I take care of myself, I live the right lifestyle for this sport of mixed martial arts. But I would like a little bit of time off. It would be nice to enjoy the holidays with the family. But we will see. Opportunity knocks and you have to strike when the iron is hot. I am ready to get inside this UFC Octagon. I’ve seen this thing thousands of times on TV and seen it in person so many times. It is just time to get in there.”

Those final comments from Chandler clearly did not sit well with Dan Hooker who proceeded to blast the former Bellator title holder on social media.

So they brought the fitness model out to announce he needs a holiday 🤣🤣🤣 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 24, 2020

“So they brought the fitness model out to announce he needs a holiday!” – Hooker wrote.

‘The Hangman’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent Octagon appearance, a bout that earned both men “fight of the night” honors.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 25, 2020