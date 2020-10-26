Josh Thomson roasts Nate Diaz for claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov is actually 29-1

Josh Thomson has taken a shot at Nate Diaz after he seemed to poke fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 254.

The mixed martial arts world was quick to praise Khabib after his phenomenal win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Alas, while many were happy for the Russian, Nate Diaz wasn’t quite as friendly by putting up a tweet that simply said “29 and 1”.

Thomson, who is a long-time friend and training partner of Khabib’s at American Kickboxing Academy, made sure to shut Diaz down with a jab of his own.

“The Punk” was obviously referencing his impressive TKO win over Nate Diaz from back in 2013, which is the only time that Diaz has been stopped due to strikes in his mixed martial arts career.

Thomson been more than happy to call people out during the COVID-19 pandemic, and way back in April, he initially wasn’t all too interested in the idea of Dana White making Fight Island happen.

“Why are they doing this? Dana likes to be the daredevil,” he said to Metro. “You always think of the worst-case scenario when you’re doing an event. Worst case scenario here is you fight on an island and half the people get COVID-19.”

“You bring it to the island and people start dying on the island,” Thomson said. “Another worst case is there’s no real hospital on the island and someone gets seriously hurt and they can’t make it to a hospital in time and a fighter dies.

“Those are the two worst-case scenarios you could think of. Dana has to be ready for those consequences. That would end Dana as the president of the UFC, it would end the promotion and the sport itself would take a huge step backwards. It would be detrimental to the sport.

“The average person would never support MMA of any kind again because of this recklessness [leading to a worst-case scenario].”

Thomson is one of many fighters that wasn’t impressed with Diaz’s tweet, mainly because Saturday night should’ve been about one thing and one thing only – the phenomenal 29-0 career of Khabib Nurmagomedov.