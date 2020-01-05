VIDEO | See the Conor McGregor ad that aired during the NFL wild card game

The UFC and ESPN aired an advertisement featuring Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 246 during the NFL Wild Card game on Saturday.

McGregor returns two weekends from now when he takes on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, which takes place on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s set to be an absolutely massive event, with pricey tickets selling out immediately after going up for sale.

The UFC and its pay-per-view partner ESPN have been hard-at-work promoting the fight in the leadup to it, and one of the ways it advertised the bout was to put a McGregor ad up during the NFL Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

Take a look at the new McGregor ad below (h/t Jed I. Goodman).

To the beat of the Eminem hit “Without Me,” McGregor is shown with some of his greatest highlights, along with the following words.

“Conor McGregor is on ESPN+. The most loved, the most controversial, the most outspoken, the most notorious, makes his debut on ESPN+. McGregor is back.”

One thing to note is that the entire ad is focused on McGregor entirely, with no mention of his opponent Cerrone whatsoever. While it’s true that the UFC is selling this fight on the back of McGregor’s return to the Octagon, you would think they would also use Cerrone’s name in it considering he is also one of the most popular fighters in the sport. Instead, the ad is all McGregor.

We are now less than two weeks away from McGregor returning to the Octagon. The UFC is banking on this being a huge blockbuster pay-per-view to kick off 2020, and ads like this on prime-time TV certainly won’t hurt.

What did you think of the new Conor McGregor UFC 246 ad that aired during the NFL Wild Card game?