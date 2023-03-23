Khamzat Chimaev believes Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “Too weak, too old”

Khamzat Chimaev believes Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in a potential boxing match.

Jake Paul signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this year and spoke about an MMA fight/boxing match with Diaz in the near future.

It was prior to his fight with Tommy Fury that Jake Paul doubled down on his fight with Nate Diaz this year.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani, Paul spoke about the match-up with Diaz saying:

“I think they’re ready (Nate’s camp). I’m getting through Sunday and we’re going to line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next, I think that’s what the fans want and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of talk back and forth, but it’s time to get down to business.”

Continuing Paul said:

“I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA. But, I’m not sure if Nate’s team is fully aligned on that or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was doing it for hype.”

When asked about timing, Paul indicated:

“Mid-year, maybe some time in the summer.”

Although nothing has been confirmed to date, Khamzat Chimaev has weighed in on the potential match-up between Diaz and Paul.

Jed I. Goodman took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following clip from ‘The MMA Hour’ where Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a Paul vs Diaz boxing match. Chimaev commented:

Khamzat Chimaev thinks Jake Paul would beat Nate Diaz if they ever fought.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/ylnSw9gkRX — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 22, 2023

“Diaz, weak, too old.”

“Five years before, go back five years. No.”

“But now, Diaz too old. His brother become old too. They both become old.”

“Younger guys come in we take over.”

So there you have it – as far as ‘Borz’ is concerned – Nate Diaz is just ‘too old’. And it would be a no contest – Jake Paul would win in the ring.

Chimaev, 28, has been undefeated in his 12 bouts in the cage. ‘Borz’ last fought in September of 2022 where he defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via submission at UFC 279.

Do you agree with Chimaev that Nate Diaz is just ‘too old’ and would not be able to beat Jake Paul?

