Modestas Bukauskas promises he will fight in the UFC again after being released: “I’ll be back”

Light heavyweight fighter Modestas Bukauskas promised that he will fight in the UFC again after being released, saying that “I’ll be back.”

Bukauskas was released by the UFC this week after going 1-3 in the promotion through his first four fights with the company. Following his latest loss, a TKO defeat to Khalil Rountree Jr. where he saw his knee get damaged, the UFC decided to cut Bukauskas from its roster. Taking to his social media to react to the news, Bukauskas sent a message to UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard that he will work hard and be back one day.

You can’t outwork me, Even on one leg, tell me im not hungry ?! @ufc @jasonkhouse @mickmaynard2 I’ll be back

While it was certainly disappointing news for Bukauskas that the UFC released him, he is going to do everything in his power that he can do in order to make it back to the world’s leading MMA promotion. For Bukauskas, right now he is still recovering after being injured against Rountree. It was such a devastating injury that it’s possible the UFC matchmakers felt that he wouldn’t be able to recover and make it back to being the same fighter that he once was. But Bukauskas is doing everything that he can in order to make his comeback.

Bukauskas went 1-3 in the UFC, with his lone with over Andreas Michailidis, who fights next month at UFC 268 against Alex Pereira. Bukauskas suffered stoppage losses to Rountree and Jimmy Crute during that span, as well as a controversial split decision defeat to Michal Oleksiejczuk earlier this year. In reality, Bukauskas should have gone 2-2 in the UFC, and likely would have been brought back for another fight had the judges not robbed him.

