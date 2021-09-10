Mike Tyson to be in attendance for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, trilogy with Holyfield anticipated

Mike Tyson was linked to a match with Evander Holyfield earlier this year, and now Triller hopes to make the fight happen.

Holyfield is set to return to the ring on Saturday in the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2 against Vitor Belfort. It’s an intriguing matchup and to add to the fight, Tyson will be in attendance for the bout and Triller hopes if Holyfield wins, they will make Tyson vs. Holyfield 3.

Mike Tyson expected to be in the building tomorrow night for Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort. Triller hopes it’s a prelude to a Tyson-Holyfield event.

Although Triller hopes to do Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield, just a couple of days ago, Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller said he doubted the fight would happen. He said Tyson was scared to fight Holyfield, but if “Iron” is going to be in attendance, perhaps the fight will be made.

“We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis,” Kavanaugh said about Tyson to Sky Sports. “We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander. There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest. But we can’t seem to push it along. Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out.”

Tyson and Holyfield first fought in November of 1996, where Holyfield earned a TKO win over Tyson. They rematched that following June where Tyson was DQ’d for biting Holyfield’s ear. For the trilogy to happen, Holyfield will likely need to beat Belfort and put on a good showing. Tyson, of course, made his return last November and had a draw against Roy Jones Jr. on the first Triller card.

