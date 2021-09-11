Evander Holyfield to decide if Vitor Belfort bout becomes an exhibition instead of pro fight, Triller CEO reveals

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort may be an exhibition bout by the time the two-step into the boxing ring on Saturday.

In the main event of Triller Fight Club Legends 2, Belfort was set to fight Oscar De La Hoya but after De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19, Holyfield stepped in on short notice. When the fight was made, it was set to be a pro bout but that may change.

“We have approved this as a full pro bout,” the commission said about Holyfield-Belfort. “If Triller and the fighters elect to not have this go on BoxRec, we will honor that request, but pro boxing rules will still apply with judges, scoring, and a clear winner just as if it were a pro bout.”

Although the commission has said it will be a pro fight, Triller says it’s up to Evander Holyfield if he wants the fight result on his pro record. If he doesn’t, the bout will then turn into an exhibition like Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. was last November.

“If Holyfield doesn’t want this to go on his BoxRec due to his age, we’ll allow him to make the decision and still follow all the other rules,” Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh told ESPN. “As of now the fighters are comfortable with how it stands and we’re going to revisit this over the next couple of days to decide. We’ve spoken to Holyfield and Vitor and the commission; no matter what, this will be scored as a pro fight, there will be a clear winner and it will be treated with pro rules.”

Evander Holyfield has not fought since 2011 where he TKO’s Brian Nielsen. He’s currently 44-10-2 and one No Contest as a pro and is the only four-time world heavyweight champion, he is also a former cruiserweight world champ.

What do you make of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort potentially being an exhibition bout?