Mike Perry claims he ‘could easily be champ’ in any weight class below welterweight

Fan favorite UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry believes he’s got the skills to be a champion in any weight class below his current division. Unfortunately, he also admits that he’s a little too big to drop south of welterweight.

Perry made this comment on Twitter on Thursday.

I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 23, 2020

“I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys,” Perry wrote.

This is not the first time Perry has floated the idea of dropping down a weight class. He previously teased a drop to lightweight, but acknowledged cutting down to this lighter division would be difficult.

“For performance reasons and health reasons, if I can do it healthily and live more healthy, which I’ve been doing the total opposite of that, it’s kind of funny,” Perry said of a potential drop to lightweight on a February episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I’m always in good shape no matter what’s going on, but sometimes I have pains and injuries, it’s almost like it takes my breath away. Some people might confuse that for cardio but I’m in great shape. Cardio is mental, it’s how you run your system, you have to know how much fuel you have, you can’t be putting it all on the gas. I’m just thinking about fighting like always, man.”

While it seems that Mike Perry is once again daydreaming of a weight class change, it’s also possible his recent comment on the topic is the product of quarantine-related boredom.

The welterweight star has made so secret of the fact that things are getting a little tedious at the “Platinum” Palace.

Gonna die of boredom before corona 😷 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 23, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/23/2020.