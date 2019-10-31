Mike Perry takes a shot at Geoff Neal using ‘8 Mile’ reference

UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry has always had a way with words, and he’s continuing that trend ahead of his UFC 245 showdown with Geoff Neal.

Perry (13-5) is coming off the back of a split decision loss to Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay back in August. During the course of that fight “Platinum” sustained one of the worst broken noses in the history of the UFC, leading many to believe that he would be out of action for quite some time.

Alas, in true Mike Perry style, he’s jumping right back on the horse by taking on Neal (12-2) who defeated Niko Price via TKO in his last outing at UFC 240.

Ahead of this fight, Perry took a shot at his new foe with a reference from the film 8 Mile.

Did y’all here what fight they added to ufc 245 ? Yours truly ! Platinum Perry vs Geoff Neal ! I met Geoff at UFC Tampa recently. He seems like a nice guy. Maybe a little too nice. Like papa doc from 8mile, you know. Clerance who’s parents have a real good marriage — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 31, 2019

Those of you who have seen 8 Mile will probably agree that Perry would probably fit right in within the context of that movie, but in terms of this fight, it’s safe to say that he’s going to have a big task on his hands.

With four losses in his last six in the UFC, all against incredibly tough opponents, it’s pretty obvious to see that Perry isn’t all too bothered about his actual record. Instead, he just wants to go out there and be the warrior that all of his fans know him to be.

UFC 245 will be headlined by a trio of title fights, as welterweight champ Kamaru Usman defends against Colby Covington, featherweight champ Max Holloway defends against Alex Volkanovski, and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends against Germaine de Randamie. As always, however, there seems to be a good chance Mike Perry will steal the show.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/31/2019.