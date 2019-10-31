You can bet on if Nate Diaz will ‘Stockton Slap’ Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244

You can now bet on if Nate Diaz will land a ‘Stockton Slap’ on Jorge Masvidal when they meet this weekend in the main event of UFC 244 for the BMF title.

The online sportsbook BetOnline has released a fun prop bet giving bettors the opportunity to put money on Nate Diaz landing his signature move. Check out the opening odds for the prop on Diaz landing a ‘Stockton Slap’ on Masvidal, courtesy of OddsShark.

Will @NateDiaz209 land a Stockton Slap on @GamebredFighter at #UFC244 Yes +250

No -400 odds via BetOnline pic.twitter.com/trBOnTPFpI — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 31, 2019

The odds on Diaz not landing the slap at -400. That means if you bet on ‘No,’ you would have to bet $400 to win $100. The odds on Diaz landing the slap are +250. That means if you bet on ‘Yes,’ you would have to bet $100 to win $250.

Diaz has landed his signature slap in the past, most notably when he fought Conor McGregor as seen in the video above. His brother Nick Diaz has also landed the slap. Masvidal hasn’t been hit with a slap in his fights yet, so this would be the first time he’s tasted one if Diaz is able to land it. If anyone is going to be the first man to land a slap on Masvidal, it’s Diaz, and if you think that’s the case you can bet on it happening.

Diaz and Masvidal meet this weekend in the main event of UFC 244 with the UFC BMF belt on the line. The Rock is scheduled to present the belt to the winner of the fight after the event, and United States President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance. The victor of the battle could be in line to fight the winner of the main event of UFC 245 between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington.

