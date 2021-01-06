Mike Perry, Latory Gonzalez welcome baby boy after “scare” at hospital

UFC welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry is officially a father after he and his partner Latory Gonzalez welcomed a baby boy to the world this week.

Perry announced this exciting news on Twitter on Wednesday, noting that his son gave them a brief scare at the hospital, but is now in good health.

Welcome to the world son — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

Thank you so much to all the ladies who helped at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami the boy gave us a scare when he came out and didn’t want to take his first breath but thank God for our son ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

Perry, 29, last fought at UFC 255 in November, when lost a competitive decision to Tim Means. In his next most recent fight, he picked up lopsided decision win over Mickey Gall. That win was preceded by a pair of losses to ranked contenders Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque, and a win over Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. Perry is 7-7 in the UFC, and 14-7 overall.

While Perry has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division, he’s unfortunately also been making headlines for issues unrelated to his MMA career.

In the last year, the welterweight has been involved in a bar fight, and accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson. He also got into trouble last weekend, as he was left in a pool of his own blood after seemingly kicking through a plate of glass.

The UFC has been pretty tight-lipped on Perry’s issues outside the cage, but did issue a public statement after his bar fight, which left a patron unconcious.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the promotions. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

While it’s certainly been a turbulent year for Perry, he’s clearly excited about the birth of his first son. Hopefully, fatherhood will provide new motivation to stay on the straight-and-narrow when he’s outside the Octagon.

Congratulations to Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez on the birth of their first child!