Modestas Bukauskas tells UFC fans to cut Khalil Rountree some slack: “That kick was all good, it was my job to defend it”

By
Adam D Martin
-
Modestas Bukauskas told UFC fans to cut Khalil Rountree some slack, affirming “that kick was all good, it was my job to defend it.”

Rountree landed a brutal oblique kick on Bukauskas in the second round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 36 that caused a stop to their fight. It was an absolutely brutal low kick and one of the first instances in MMA where we have seen the oblique kick end a fight. Although UFC legend Jon Jones has utilized the move for his whole career, he was never able to finish a fight with the technique, which makes Rountree’s win even more impressive. However, the highlight-reel stoppage came at a cost as Bukauskas’ leg was badly damaged. While we don’t know the full extent of the damage yet, there is a good chance that something was seriously injured and that he will be out for a while recovering.

While many fans and even fighters are saying that it’s a dirty kick that Rountree landed, Bukauskas himself has come to the defense of his opponent, affirming that is a valid technique. According to Bukasukas, it’s part of the game and he accepts the loss.

“Getting MRI when I get home. Probably ligament damage,” Bukauskas wrote. “And yo please give m opponent some slack, that kick was all good, it was my job to defend and I didn’t. Let the man enjoy his victory.”

While Bukauskas originally suggested that he had broken his leg, it looks like he may have avoided a fracture, but in exchange for ligament damage which is obviously not a good thing. Either way, it appears he is in decent spirits now despite such a brutal TKO loss.

Do you think kicks like the one Khalil Rountree landed on Modestas Bukauskas should be banned, or are they just part of the sport?

