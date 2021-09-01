Mike Perry explains how he would fight differently than Tyron Woodley in a boxing match

UFC welterweight Mike Perry explained how he would fight differently than Tyron Woodley did in his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Perry is currently in the midst of a tough stretch in the UFC Octagon as he’s lost four of his last five fights and appears to be at a crossroads in his career. During this past weekend’s Paul vs. Woodley match, Perry took to his social media during the fight to suggest that he wants to try his hand at boxing and he even suggested a fight against Tommy Fury.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour on MMAFighting.com following the Paul vs. Woodley fight, Perry was asked what he would do differently if he competed in boxing. According to Perry, although he believes he and Woodley have some similarities, he just doesn’t think that “The Chosen One” was aggressive enough against Paul.

“I feel like there was more that could be done, and I feel like with an opportunity, I would press forward and, it’s fight to knock you out or get knocked out. I would take the shots if I had to. Woodley and me are similar in that I don’t have the credentials he has. He’s a great champion. He’s very strong and athletic. You can see he wanted to clinch and do some head pressure and grappling stuff, and I feel like punching from the outside is something I’ve been focusing a lot in my boxing and angling my shots from the outside,” Perry said.

“I didn’t see Woodley do that, and I also didn’t see him put him on the ropes and put him there and work on the inside. That’s something I would try to do.”

Do you want to see Mike Perry try his hand at boxing, and do you think he will do well?