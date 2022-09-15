UFC parts ways with two more fighters including Mickey Gall

The UFC is continuing to trim its roster as two more fighters have been let go including Mickey Gall.

On Thursday, the Twitter account UFC Roster Watch which tracks the UFC roster and who has been added and removed revealed Gall and Mason Jones were removed from the roster.

❌ Fighter removed: Mickey Gall — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 15, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Mason Jones — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 15, 2022

Jones departure was already known as he tweeted recently that he fought out his contract and thought he needed more fights on the regional scene before signing back with the UFC. Gall’s release, meanwhile, came as a surprise.

As most you know, I’ve fought my UFC contract out. I wont be re-signing with UFC this side of this year and may take some fights outside the org before returning to keep you all entertained🤣 As always those interested should contact my guy @GrahamBoylan — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) September 8, 2022

Mickey Gall (7-5) has been in the UFC since his second pro fight as he went 6-5 inside the Octagon. After winning his debut by first-round submission on Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight, he called for the CM Punk fight. However, he fought Mike Jackson in his debut who he beat in 45 seconds by submission.

Gall then got the CM Punk fight next and picked up a first-round submission and then defeated Sage Northcutt by submission to improve to 4-0. From there, Gall had an up-and-down career as he alternated wins and losses until he lost two fights in a row in his last two fights. Mickey Gall last fought back at UFC 273 where he was knocked out by Mike Malott.

Mason Jones (11-2 and one No Contest) went 1-2 and one No Contest in the UFC and suffered a decision loss to L’udovit Klein back in July. His lone win in the UFC was over David Onama as he had a No Contest against Alan Patrick and dropped his debut to Mike Davis.

