Dustin Poirier seemingly shuts down reports that he’s fighting Beneil Dariush next

Dustin Poirier says it is fake news that he is fighting Beneil Dariush his next time out.

After the UFC booked Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, it was uncertain who Dariush would fight next given he was booked to face Makhachev earlier this year before he suffered an injury. Dariush’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz then revealed the UFC was working on a matchup between him and Poirier.

“Listen, I know the UFC was trying to make Beneil vs. Dustin Poirier, and I don’t know. I have to talk to Sean Shelby and the UFC, because when the UFC wanted to make Khamzat and Gilbert we made it happen. I feel sometimes, that the UFC has to put their foot down and make guys fight,” Abdelaziz said to The Schmo.

The news then began circling that the UFC was looking to book Dariush vs. Poirier, yet ‘The Diamond’ seemingly shut that down.

Fake news — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 18, 2022

“Fake news,” Poirier tweeted, with many assuming he was referencing the Dariush fight rumor.

Dustin Poirier has talked about wanting a big fight next time out and was vocal in wanting to face Nate Diaz next time out. At UFC 276, he also got into a verbal altercation with Michael Chandler, and many thought that fight might be next.

Poirier (28-7 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Conor McGregor due to the Irishman breaking his leg in the rematch after he knocked out the Irishman in January.

Dariush (21-4-1) is riding a seven-fight win streak and coming off a dominant decision win over Tony Ferguson back in May of 2021. During the run, he also has wins over Diego Ferreira, Drakar Klose, and Drew Dober among others.

