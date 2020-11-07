Bryan Barberena undergoes emergency surgery, forced out of scheduled UFC bout

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena is out of his scheduled fight with Daniel Rodriguez on November 14 after requiring emergency surgery.

Barberena (15-7 MMA) was forced to undergo emergency surgery due to internal bleeding from a couple ruptured arteries in his omentum.

‘Bam Bam’ released the following statement on his Instagram page Saturday morning.

“Bryan had an emergency exploratory laparotomy due to internal bleeding from a couple ruptured arteries in his omentum. He had 1.5 liters of blood in his abdomen. Bryan’s surgery was successful. He is having pain, which is expected, but he is doing good. The doctor said because he is young and healthy he will have a quick recovery. Unfortunately, due to the surgery, Bryan will not be fighting on November 14th. He is extremely disappointed, and was ready to put on a show, but he will be back ASAP (once he’s healed). He apologizes to his opponent Daniel Rodriguez, and wishes him all the best. There are not enough words in the world to properly thank our support system. We have an incredible family, and friends we call family, and we are so very blessed. – Team BAM BAM”

Bryan Barberena was most previously seen in action at September’s UFC Vegas 10 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Ivy.

Prior to that victory, ‘Bam Bam’ was coming off back-to-back TKO loss to Randy Brown and Vicente Luque respectively.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on November 7, 2020