Donald Cerrone outlines retirement plans after being forced out of UFC 274: “My heart is broken and torn”

Donald Cerrone has outlined his retirement plans after being forced out of UFC 274.

It was to be Cerrone (36-16 MMA) vs Joe Lauzon (28-15 MMA) at UFC 274 last Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Unfortunately for Cerrone, he contracted food poisoning the night before his lightweight fight and had to withdraw from the card.

UFC President, Dana White, said ‘Cowboy’ got food poisoning eating tacos at a restaurant in Phoenix. White commented that the UFC may reschedule the fight with Lauzon.

Lauzon took to Instagram on Saturday stating:

“Fight is off. (Donald Cerrone) is sick and commission won’t let him fight. I know he would do everything he could do to be in there. I’m fine, but obviously upset. F—k.”

Disappointing for the fighters and fans alike.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘ on Sunday, Donald Cerrone had this to say:

“My heart is broken and torn. I can’t believe I had to make that call. If you know me, you know I only pulled out because I had to. Thank you for the UFC and the medical division for helping me as far as we could, try and make that buzzer, but we just couldn’t get it.”

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa. I am saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th, put on a show for you all. My number is 50, gentlemen. I’ll retire when I get 50. So I got two more fights left in the UFC. So thank you, Dana White. Thank you, Joe Lauzon. Thank you for understanding and not taking that fight with an ill, sick ‘Cowboy.’ I wouldn’t want to fight that guy. You want a strong, healthy motherf*cker. So, we’ll meet again. Like I said, ‘Cowboy’s’ got two more fights under Zuffa. I want 50 fights and then I’m bowing out, and I’m out of here, boys. I’ll be back stronger than ever and ready to take on the world.”

So there you have it, the 39 year old ‘Cowboy’ has two more fights to make in the UFC before retirement.

Are you looking forward to Cerrone vs Lauzon in the near future?