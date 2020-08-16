Dana White “would love to talk to” free agent Michael Chandler

UFC President Dana White would love to talk to former Bellator lightweight champion and new free agent “Iron” Michael Chandler.

White was asked about Chandler, who recently reached the end of his latest Bellator contract, at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference.

The UFC boss conceded that he’d love to meet with the long-time Bellator star, claiming that Chandler has “earned it.”

“They said, I didn’t know this, but they told me that he said he wanted to meet,” White said of Chandler (via MMA Mania). “And I said I’d love to meet with him. That guy has earned it and, yeah, would love to talk to him.”

Michael Chandler wrapped up his Bellator contract in the main event the recent Bellator 243 card, when he picked up a first-round knockout victory over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. That win was preceded by another first round knockout triumph over Sidney Outlaw, and helped further separate him from a controversial stoppage loss to a fellow Bellator staple in Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

Other highlights of Chandler’s record include wins over Brent Primus, Brandon Girtz, Goiti Yamauchi, Patricky Freire, David Rickels, Derek Campos, Akihiro Gono, Eddie Alvarez and Marcin Held.

Speaking after his Bellator 243 win over Henderson, Chandler opened up on the next phase of his career, and was seemingly open to a move to the UFC if the right offer is made.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” Chandler said. “God has opened and closed doors at the right time. If this is the last time I step in the Bellator cage, to everybody here, you have no idea the impact you’ve made on my life. We’ll see what happens. Every single Lightweight on the clock, you’re on notice. Scott Coker, you’re on the clock. Let’s get it done.”

Do you think Michael Chandler will end up signing with the UFC?