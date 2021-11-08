Alex Pereira releases statement following flying knee KO win at UFC 268

UFC middleweight fighter Alex Pereira released a statement following his incredible flying knee KO win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.

Pereira is a former GLORY kickboxing champion who made his UFC debut this past Saturday at UFC 268. The only man to ever KO current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in combat sports, there was a ton of hype behind Pereira entering the UFC, and he made good on it with the spectacular knockout win over Michailidis. After losing the first round by getting controlled on the ground, Pereira landed the insane flying knee KO in the second round to collect the first win in his UFC career, as well as a $50k bonus.

Taking to his social media following his successful UFC debut, Pereira released a statement following his first win inside the Octagon, posing alongside his friend, Glover Teixeira.

Alex Pereira: I want to thank God for this great victory, my family that I haven’t seen them for 4 months, my wife and my two children who I’m dying for, thank everyone who was part of my preparation, everyone who helped me in any way since the beginning of my career and everyone who cheered and sent messages of support, I hope you enjoyed my debut, a big hug to everyone and may God always bless our lives.

Pereira only has five MMA fights but he is obviously an extremely talented striker. Considering he is 34, it seems likely that the UFC matchmakers will fast-track him up the ladder due to his age. He’s still far away from meeting Adesanya inside the Octagon, but perhaps if he scored three or four knockout wins, he could get to the top of the division.

Who do you want to see the UFC match up Alex Pereira against next after he scored a flying knee KO over Andreas Michailidis in his UFC debut?