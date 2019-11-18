Michael Bisping thinks Tyson Fury could be formidable in UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping can see Tyson Fury making a smooth transition to MMA.

Fury has expressed interest in sharing the Octagon with top UFC heavyweights in the future. The lineal boxing heavyweight champion is set to meet Deontay Wilder a second time in early 2020. First, Wilder must take care of business in a rematch with Luis Ortiz this Saturday night (Nov. 23).

Fury had the MMA world buzzing when footage of him and UFC middleweight Darren Till sparring appeared. On his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that “The Gypsy King” could be a legitimate threat if the UFC matchmakers play their cards right.

“Absolutely he could,” Bisping said of Tyson Fury. “I truly believe that if you matched him up correctly. Cause there is some good wrestlers like Stipe, for one. He outwrestled Ngannou, Ngannou’s been doing MMA longer than Fury so you’d think he’d outwrestle Fury as well. That just goes without saying, really. And they’re not gonna give Tyson Fury a title fight right off the bat anyway. But then you’ve got other guys. I mean Cormier’s gonna be done soon.”

Bisping believes the UFC would give Fury more favorable matchups in the early going to see how he does before he gets a marquee fight.

“If Tyson Fury was to come over, I’m not gonna say the word ‘groom,’ but they would stagger his matchups and give him logical matchups,” Bisping continued when discussing how Tyson Fury should be booked. “Listen, look at the UFC. People call it the entertainment era and Fury ties into that perfectly. The guy can talk, he can talk sh*t for days. He’s very, very funny. He can put people down, he sings on the microphone. Not only is he the heavyweight champion of the world but he’s massively charismatic. He’s an absolute huge star and if he can come over win a couple of fights and then get a title fight, for the UFC that’s big business. That’d be a massive, massive pay-per-view.”

How do you think Tyson Fury fares against the top 15 UFC heavyweights?

