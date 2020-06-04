Michael Bisping thinks Tyron Woodley lacked urgency against Gilbert Burns

Michael Bisping feels Tyron Woodley didn’t fight Gilbert Burns with a sense of urgency.

Tyron Woodley took on Burns on May 30 in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9. The card was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Woodley was hoping to rebound from his March 2019 title loss against Kamaru Usman. Instead, “The Chosen One” suffered another one-sided unanimous decision loss.

On a recent edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that Woodley was just looking for the home run shot.

“I don’t wanna say this,” Bisping said. “I like Tyron, I’m not trying to sh*t on Tyron at all but it was the similar kind of performance, what we’ve seen in his last few fights. I remember at the end of the post-fight show on Saturday we heard from Tyron. But then he was kind of gracious in defeat but he was giving himself credit for not getting knocked out. Which you have to do that. After you’ve had a tough loss, you look for things. You look for moral victories. You try to make yourself feel better. We’re all human beings, right? And you’re trying to process the loss. But we didn’t see that. We didn’t see him mixing things up, we didn’t see him fighting with a sense of urgency. We just saw him trying to get the one-punch knockout, which if you get is awesome.”

Tyron Woodley will have to go back to the drawing board, which may prove to be difficult for the 38-year-old. While some think “The Chosen One’s” glory days are over, others feel Woodley simply struggles with the fighting styles of Burns and Usman. The former UFC welterweight champion has already said he plans to get back on the horse and prove his doubters wrong.

Do you think Tyron Woodley lacked urgency in his fight with Gilbert Burns?