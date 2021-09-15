Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on transgender fight Alana McLaughlin: “It’s unfair to women’s MMA”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on transgender fight Alana McLaughlin, suggesting that “it’s unfair to women’s MMA.”

McLaughlin has become a bit of a controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts as she recently made her professional MMA debut and defeated Celine Provost at the Combate Global promotion. She is the first transgendered fighter since Fallon Fox earlier in the 2010s, and she is just as polarizing as there are many fans, media, and fighters who have mixed opinions about McLaughlin fighting inside the cage. There are plenty of people who are fine with it, but there are also many people who do not believe she should fight MMA.

Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping shared his thoughts on McLaughlin. As far as Bisping goes, he does not believe that McLaughlin should be competing in MMA against women. According to “The Count,” he has no problem with McLaughlin competing in sports in general, but when it comes to combat sports and hurting people, Bisping believes that McLaughlin should not be able to step in the cage and fight female fighters.

“I’m not here to talk about transgender rights, you can identify as whatever you want. But I do believe that if you’re a woman that feels trapped in a man’s body, there are certain advantages that you should have to give up. If you have the body of a man, competing against girls or women, when you’re using your body to beat someone unconscious, has to be one of those things you sacrifice,” Bisping said (via LowKickMMA).

“If you want to play volleyball, soccer, be my guest. But in a sport that you beat someone into submission or unconsciousness, it shouldn’t be allowed. It’s unfair to women’s MMA.”

Do you agree with what Michael Bisping said about Alana McLaughlin?